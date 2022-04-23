Update emerges on contract situation regarding senior Sheffield United player

Sheffield United are yet to offer Chris Basham a new contract despite being in talks with the veteran defender, per the Sheffield Star.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom recently stated that he saw Basham and fellow senior player Billy Sharp as being in the squad for years to come in the wake of contract rumblings earlier in the month.

Since then, Sharp has penned an extension to his contract but the same cannot be said for Basham, who is still waiting for an official deal to be put on the table.

Basham has been at the Blades since 2014, which means he is about to finish his eighth season at Bramall Lane and it appears that all parties want to extend that to a ninth consecutive one.

Despite the lack of clarity regarding an actual new contract, Basham has revealed that he’s looking forward to seeing what gets put on the table eventually by the hierarchy at the club.

“I’ve sat down with the manager a few times to talk about my future,” the 33-year-old said, per the Star. “He wants me to stay and I want to stay so it’s about waiting for the club and my agent.

“I wouldn’t say it has stopped, but I’m just looking forward to getting something back with my agent.” The Verdict Basham has been a model of consistency for the Blades over the years and rarely misses matches – he played in all 38 Premier League games during the 2019-20 season and also 45 of 46 Championship fixtures two campaigns prior. It’s only really during the current season where Basham has had to spend some time on the sidelines – perhaps his body was catching up with him after so many minutes over the years. Despite this though, Basham has still performed very well this season so it’s no surprise that Heckingbottom wants to keep him on. The hierarchy at Bramall Lane must offer something formal soon though as if not they risk losing the reliable defender to another club where he could make an impact.