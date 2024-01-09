Highlights Connor Roberts, who has fallen down the pecking order at Burnley, is rumored to be a target for Leeds United, who are in need of a right-back.

Connor Roberts is keen on being reunited with international teammates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James amid speculation over a move to Leeds United.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the player has long been admired by the Whites as they target a potential arrival at full-back this month.

Roberts has fallen down the pecking order at Burnley this season, having previously been a key part of Vincent Kompany’s side.

The defender was a crucial part of the team that earned an impressive 101 points on their way to the Championship title last year.

However, he has made just eight starts in the Premier League this term, with a further four appearances coming from the bench, as the Clarets sit 19th in the table.

Connor Roberts transfer latest

Roberts’ style and athleticism have both been highlighted as attributes that make him an appealing signing for Leeds.

The departure of Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur has left the team looking a little light at right-back, especially as speculation persists over the future of Luke Ayling.

Archie Gray has been tasked with filling in at that position in the past, and may have to do so again more frequently due to their shortage of options.

Despite reported interest in Roberts, it is understood that nothing imminent is being worked on to bring the defender to Elland Road.

While Roberts finds himself behind Vitinho in the pecking order at Turf Moor, it is believed that the Clarets would prefer to hold onto the Welshman due to a lack of alternative options at right-back.

Only in the event that the clubs opts to strengthen that area would they consider letting the player go this January.

Roberts contributed four goals and six assists from 43 appearances in the Championship last season, so it comes as no surprise that Leeds would hold an interest in him.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the second division table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The gap to third place Southampton is four points, with Russell Martin’s side moving ahead of the Yorkshire outfit in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will look to strengthen this month, or if Farke will want to keep a more settled squad.

Next up for the German’s team is a clash away to Cardiff City in a repeat of the opening game of the campaign.

Roberts would be an ambitious target

Roberts was excellent for Burnley last season, proving that he was ready for life in the Premier League.

However, his form in the top flight hasn’t translated as well as initially hoped and he has fallen down the pecking order in a struggling team.

A move might help freshen up his career and get him back to playing regular minutes.

However, it makes sense that Burnley would want to keep hold of him for the time being, as he can still provide good cover to Vitinho and they gain very little from a loan move.