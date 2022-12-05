Update emerges on Cody Drameh situation at Leeds United amid Middlesbrough, Norwich, Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace interest

Middlesbrough and Norwich City are said to be eyeing ambitious moves to sign Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh in the January transfer window.

Graeme Bailey is reporting for TEAMtalk that Boro and Norwich are admirers of the Leeds man, who is also generating interest from Premier League clubs like West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Drameh has only featured twice for Leeds this season, once in the Premier League and against Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have previously reported that Leeds and Drameh are expected to go their separate ways in the January transfer window, leaving clubs like Boro and Norwich in a position where they can at least target a deal for the right-back.

Currently, though, Drameh is part of Leeds’ travelling party for their mid-season training camp in Spain, as Jesse Marsch’s side gear up for the Premier League’s return on December 28th.

The YEP’s Graham Smyth shared an update on Drameh from Leeds’ base in Spain: “Cody Drameh is here, he’s at right-back in this current game that’s going on behind me.”

📸 We're in Spain at #LUFC's mid-season training camp! 🎙️ @GrahamSmyth has all the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/WNH7HE4kJM — Leeds United News (@LeedsUnitedYEP) December 5, 2022

Drameh spent the second-half of last season on loan with Cardiff City in the Championship, making 22 appearances under Steve Morison and registering three assists.

The Verdict

With Rasmus Kristensen only just finishing his World Cup campaign with Denmark, it perhaps makes sense that Drameh is with Leeds for this training camp, rather than piling the pressure on Luke Ayling to cover right-back.

It’s difficult to imagine it means much different for Drameh’s long-term future at Elland Road, with plenty indicating that the 20-year-old will be moving away from Leeds in 2023.

Boro and Norwich might admire the right-back, but their chance of signing him do appear quite slim given the Premier League interest that lingers.

