Former Watford interim boss Chris Wilder is interested in speaking to Scottish Premiership side Hearts about their managerial vacancy, a report from the Sheffield Star has revealed.

The 55-year-old has left Vicarage Road following the appointment of Valerien Ismael, having failed to do enough during his time in Hertfordshire to win the Hornets' job for the long term.

Following an unsuccessful time in Hertfordshire and a poor end to his spell at Middlesbrough, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the 55-year-old had to wait quite a while to win his next job despite his achievements at other former clubs including Sheffield United.

However, a couple of clubs are believed to be interested in him.

Reading's interest

Alan Nixon first reported the Royals' interest in Wilder, although it remains to be seen whether their relegation has harmed their chances of luring the experienced manager to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It also remains to be seen whether he would be the right fit in Berkshire, with Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen likely to be one of the club's key decision makers for the foreseeable future.

Whether Wilder will be happy with Bowen having that much control is unclear - but he certainly seems to be in the frame for the top job and would be an excellent appointment in League One.

Unfortuntely for the Royals, Wilder is also interested in speaking to Hearts and the Daily Record have reported that the Scottish top-tier side have him on their shortlist.

What stance should Chris Wilder take?

A move to Hearts may be more appealing than a move to Reading at this stage because of the latter's relegation to the third tier.

However, he would have the chance to rebuild the Royals if he moved there and really put his stamp on the squad, something that would maximise his chances of making his next managerial spell a real success.

He already knows Reading scout Jared Dublin from their time together at Bramall Lane and that relationship could be key in bringing Wilder to Berkshire.

Also likely to have lived near Berkshire during his life considering he was previously the manager of Oxford United, it may not take him too long to adapt to his surroundings if he did make the switch to the Royals.

He needs to weigh up his options carefully before deciding where to go next - but the Royals may move on if he doesn't make his decision quickly considering they need a new manager in place before the start of the summer transfer window.