Update emerges on Chris Kirchner following failed Derby County takeover

American businessman Chris Kirchner, who was the leading contender to buy Derby County twice and was granted exclusivity to close a deal in 2022, is set to face a trial by jury after being charged with multiple counts of fraud.

That is according to a report from Alan Nixon, who writes that Kirchner carried out the ‘brazen theft’ $28 million of raised funds from shareholders from his logistics company Slync.io and then put money into his personal bank account to try and purchase the Rams.

Kirchner first declared his interest in taking County out of administration in 2021 and had a consortium involving former Man City chief Garry Cook and football agent Paul Stretford, but subsequently withdrew his bid in December of that year.

After a brief flirtation with Derby’s then-Championship rivals Preston North End in which he failed to buy the Lilywhites, Kirchner returned to Pride Park in April 2022 to be named preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma.

Having failed to meet multiple deadlines, Kirchner pulled out of his proposed deal in June of last year, and just months later he was suspended and then fired from Slync.io for producing financial misrepresentations to the board of director of the company.

Kirchner’s home was raided by the FBI in February and was subsequently charged with fraud, and now he faces going to court and a potential prison sentence – although Nixon reports that it could take a ‘couple of years’ to be settled.

The Verdict

It beggars belief as to how Kirchner was able to get so close to buying Derby County.

If it ended up going through, then the club will have been in perhaps more of a mess than they already were, so questions still need to be asked about that.

They have had a lucky escape though with Kirchner, who has soon been found out to not be a very good businessman at all.

Preston North End sussed him out pretty quickly and sent him packing and that is what Derby should have done but Quantuma didn’t – County are definitely far better off now with David Clowes as their custodian and are thriving.