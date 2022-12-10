Update emerges on Chelsea and Liverpool’s transfer stance on Sheffield United star

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool remain keen on luring Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge away from Bramall Lane ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from Jeunes Footeux.

The 24-year-old’s playing time in South Yorkshire has been limited this season due to an injury setback, meaning he has made just 12 league appearances.

Despite this, he was able to make a big impact in that time with three goals and three assists to his name, continuing from where he left off last season after impressing for the Blades during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool were one side linked with a move for him in the summer – but it was Chelsea who were seemingly more serious about recruiting the Norway international with the Blues making an approach during the previous window to sign him.

However, their offer didn’t satisfy the Blades’ hierarchy who were unwilling to let him go out on loan, with Denis Zakaria arriving at Stamford Bridge instead.

According to this latest report from Jeunes Footeux, Berge is keen to seal a move away from Bramall Lane and that’s good news for Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter who are believed to be interested in taking him away from his current club.

The Verdict:

Making such a big impact during the early stages of this season, it does seem as though the Norwegian is simply too good for this level and that comes as no real surprise considering how highly rated he was before he ended up at Bramall Lane.

However, his injury setbacks since his arrival may be a red flag for some interested clubs because they will want him to be available for the vast majority of games.

Unfortunately, Berge’s injury record at United suggests he will spend quite a bit of time on the sidelines if he did make a move, though some clubs may want to strike a deal and then conduct a medical before deciding whether they should finalise this agreement.

The 24-year-old is certainly a talented individual though and at his age, he will only get better so it will be exciting to see just how good he becomes. How often he can remain fit for though will decide just how good he can become.

Game time will be key – but he may be happy to sit on the bench at a side like Liverpool or Chelsea considering the fact he’s currently in the Championship.