Update emerges on Charlton Athletic contract situation amid Aneke links to QPR, Middlesbrough and Bristol City

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has revealed out-of-contract players including Chuks Aneke all want to sign new deals at The Valley, with the forward previously generating considerable attention from Championship clubs this summer, as per London News Online.

In a TeamTalk exclusive at the beginning of the month, it was revealed a whole host of second tier sides were interested in the 27-year-old, including Bristol City, Coventry, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Reading.

The forward is also subject of interest from clubs in Scotland and the United States, according to the same report.

And although Aneke is yet to sign a new deal as it stands, meaning the former Arsenal academy graduate could still become a free agent in the next few weeks, this news will be a blow to the sides preparing an offer to sign him and they may now turn their attention elsewhere.

Previous reports saying the striker had turned down a new contract in the capital have also been denied by London News Online – and it could just be a case of negotiating a salary the two sides can agree on as the Addicks face another season in the third tier.

Verdict

At 27, arguably at the peak of his career now, it would be a surprise to see Aneke potentially turn down the opportunity to play in the second tier.

Rumoured interest and a formal approach are two different things though – and his minutes could be limited at many interested clubs, including QPR where new signing Charlie Austin and Scottish international Lyndon Dykes may keep him out of the starting lineup.

However, if Chuks Aneke does want to reach the Premier League in the next few years, he should be heartened by who’s at the helm.

Nigel Adkins guided Southampton to multiple promotions around a decade ago and the 56-year-old will want to add another promotion to his CV.

With the Addicks only missing out on the play-offs on goal difference last season, they will want to go further in the next campaign.