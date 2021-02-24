Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday News

Update emerges on Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement in wake of Neil Lennon exit

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Liam Shaw, will not see his move to Celtic scuppered by Neil Lennon’s exit from the current Scottish champions. 

Lennon has left Celtic this morning as the title slips away from the club and fierce rivals, Rangers, continue to motor on at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Despite the exit of Lennon, the pre-contract agreement that the club have struck with Wednesday midfielder, Shaw, remains on course.

That’s the latest according to Dom Howson, who reports how Shaw will still join Celtic in the summer despite their change of guard in the dugout.

The 19-year-old is currently serving a two-match suspension in the Championship, having received his second red card of the season in the weekend’s defeat to Birmingham City.

In total, Shaw has made 20 appearances for the Wednesday first-team, with 16 of those coming this season and a total of 14 coming in the starting XI. He’s scored once too, with that goal proving to be a crucial strike in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough earlier in the campaign.

The midfielder’s only other experience of senior football came out on loan with Chesterfield, who he made just four appearances for in 2019/20.

The Verdict 

It appears that Shaw is a signing that Celtic have made as they plan for life without Lennon.

In fairness, when the news emerged of their interest in the teenager, the writing looked to be on the wall for Lennon already, so it’s little surprise that the deal is going ahead regardless.

Shaw still has a lot to learn and plenty of room for development, but Celtic are getting a good player and you’ve only got to look at how the Wednesday fans have reacted on Twitter to realise that.

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

