Highlights Leeds United summer transfer target Matt O'Riley is in talks over a new contract with Celtic.

The Elland Road club saw a bid rejected by the Scottish champions for the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

There is also expected to be interest in the 22-year-old from elsewhere in Europe once the market reopens in January.

Leeds United's hopes of revisiting their summer interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley may have been dealt a blow.

That's after a report from Sky Sports claimed that the Scottish giants are in talks with the 22-year-old over a new contract, amid interest from clubs elsewhere in Europe.

What interest did Leeds have in signing O'Riley from Celtic in the summer?

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, there was something of an overhaul of the first-team squad during the summer transfer window.

While 16 senior players left the club in that period, a further nine were added to the side available to new Whites manager Daniel Farke.

However, one apparent target that they missed out was O'Riley, with it being reported that Celtic rejected a £10million offer from Leeds for the midfielder in late October.

Now it seems as though the Scottish champions are working to secure the 22-year-old's long term future at Parkhead amid that interest, with potential competition for Leeds for O'Riley's signature, also emerging from elsewhere.

What is the latest on O'Riley's future at Celtic?

According to this latest update from Sky Sports, Celtic are still in talks with O'Riley about extending his contract with the club.

That comes in the wake of that rejected offer from Leeds during the summer transfer window, and the fact that there is expected to be further interest in the midfielder, once the market opens again in January.

Consequently, that competition both from O'Riley's current club and elsewhere, looks to have increased the pressure on Leeds when it comes to their pursuit of the midfielder.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on the 22-year-old's current contract with Celtic, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Having joined Celtic from MK Dons back in the 2022 January transfer window, O'Riley has made 82 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, scoring 12 goals and providing 19 assists in that time.

That has also brought some considerable silverware for the midfielder, who has claimed two Scottish titles, one Scottish Cup and one Scottish League Cup since he arrived at Parkhead.

It does feel as though this news of Celtic contract talks and interest from elsewhere in O'Riley puts further on Leeds when it comes to their interest in the midfielder.

Those potential offers means that O'Riley may well have plenty of options to choose from, with prospects such as top-flight and European football on the cards, not least given Celtic's continuing strong position in the Scottish top-flight.

With that in mind, you feel Leeds may have to show they are in contention for promotion to the Premier League, if they are to have a chance of convincing the midfielder that Elland Road is the best destination for him.

Having taken 13 points from eight league games so far this season, Leeds currently sit sixth in the Championship table, ahead of their trip to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.