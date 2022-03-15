Update emerges on Carel Eiting’s current status at Huddersfield Town ahead of Millwall clash

Huddersfield are gunning for a surprise promotion in the Championship this campaign and the good news for boss Carlos Corberan is that most of his current squad are fit.

The bad news is that, as reported by Yorkshire Live, the one player they could be without for the Millwall game is Carel Eiting.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured too prominently for the Terriers in the league yet but has made four Championship appearances since his winter window move.

He was on the bench for the clash against West Brom but played for 90 minutes in the club’s FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest. However, Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has revealed he has suffered a slight injury to his foot that might see him miss out on the Millwall game.

The injury is only a cut and he is expected to train according to this report but with other options in the squad, the Terriers’ boss might not risk playing the midfielder for this midweek clash to allow it to fully heal for their next fixture.

Eiting was brought in from Genk in January after previously playing for the side on loan. At just 24-years-old, he looks likely to feature in the club’s midfield for the foreseeable future and has already racked up nearly 30 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s team over his two stints there.

Whether he plays this week or not, he will likely be a valuable option for the side going forward though, as the Terriers aim to try and secure that spot back in the Premier League for the next campaign.

The Verdict

Carel Eiting is a decent talent and a fairly solid option in the centre of the field, so obviously Corberan would rather have him completely fit and available if possible.

While it isn’t a serious injury and is one that could heal quite quickly, they might not want to risk aggravating in or doing further damage that could see him ruled out for a longer stretch of time. If that is the case, then he might not get a look in against Millwall.

That might not be a bad thing, nor may it hinder the side too much. Eiting last featured in the FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest and they handled West Brom well enough without him in the team so could do the same here.

Still, it is always good to have your most solid players available to you but he might at least be available again for their game after this one against the Lions, when they play Bournemouth.