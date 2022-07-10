Update emerges on Burnley’s transfer pursuit of Man City man

Burnley‘s pursuit of Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is proving harder than first though, but the Kosovan remains a main transfer target for the Clarets this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

Muric, who has amassed 27 caps for his nation, is thought to be high on Vincent Kompany’s list of stoppers to replace Nick Pope, and The Athletic reported over a week ago that a deal was being worked on to bring him to Turf Moor.

However, it appears that bringing the towering goalkeeper to East Lancashire isn’t as easy as Kompany may have first though, especially with rival interest.

Adana Demirspor of the Turkish Super Lig, who Muric played for last season, keeping nine clean sheets in 31 league outings, want to sign him permanently following his successful temporary stint.

Muric though appears to still be Burnley’s top target though, with the Clarets in desperate need of more than one new goalkeeper as Wayne Hennessey is also on the verge of leaving for Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

Muric has played Championship football before – albeit very briefly – for Nottingham Forest, where he failed to make an impact a few years ago, but with more experience he’s now a much improved player.

The Kosovan is a physical presence as well as a good shot-stopper, so it isn’t a surprise to see that Kompany wants to bring him in, having played with him at Man City.

Interest from other clubs though shouldn’t necessarily be an issue as we know Burnley have the financial clout behind them to fend off rivals for players, having already splashed out on the likes of Scott Twine already.

Progress will need to be made on this one sooner rather than later though, as the new season is quickly approaching.