Update emerges on Burnley’s pursuit of international defender

Burnley have been unable to agree a price with Metz for centre-back Boubacar Kouyate, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reports earlier this month indicated that the Championship club had made an offer for the 25-year-old as Vincent Kompany looked to strengthen his defensive options.

But it is understood that it was worth around half of the £10 million that the Ligue 1 side want for Kouyate.

Last night, Nixon provided an update on Burnley’s pursuit of the Mali international and revealed that the two clubs are still unable to agree a price for the defender.

Kouyate joined Metz from Troyes for north of £3 million in 2020 and there are still two years left on his deal with the French club.

Kompany has already signed three centre-backs in what has been a busy summer at Turf Moor but Nathan Collins, Ben Mee, and James Tarkowski have all departed and Kevin Long is understood to be available for transfer.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Taylor, a left-back by trade, have been the Burnley boss’ first choice duo so far this term – hinting that he may feel it is too early to involve 22-year-old Luke McNally, who has been signed from Oxford United, and 19-year-old Manchester City loanee CJ Egan-Riley.

The Verdict

It appears Burnley and Metz remain at an impasse about the value of Kouyate.

The Clarets’ previous offer was reportedly around half of what the French club want for the defender and with two years left on his current deal, they are under no obligation to lower their valuation.

Kompany has opted for youth to replace the seasoned defenders that have left the club this summer but it seems he may now be keen to add someone with a bit more experience.

With two weeks left of the window, you feel we can expect more new arrivals at Turf Moor – though things will have to change for Kouyate to be one of them.