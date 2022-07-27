Update emerges on Burnley pair amid Everton and Nottingham Forest transfer interest

Burnley begin their Championship season on Friday night with a trip to Huddersfield Town.

There’s plenty of eyes on Vincent Kompany’s side, too, as they return to the division and look to hit the ground running following relegation last season.

It’s quite untimely, then, that reports have emerged from The Telegraph’s John Percy confirming that Burnley are fielding serious interest from Everton in Dwight McNeil.

Additionally, there’s plenty of speculation surrounding Maxwel Cornet with the Burnley forward on the Nottingham Forest radar as their summer spending spree continues.

Kompany was able to provide an update on both players ahead of Friday’s trip to Huddersfield.

As per Andy Jones at The Athletic, Cornet is still at the club yet he won’t play at Huddersfield owing to an injury that the club are managing day-to-day.

There was also a coy message on McNeil amid the Everton speculation, with Kompany explaining his involvement will depend on how things develop.

Kompany on transfers: Maxwel Cornet is still at the club but he is not fit to play on Friday. Day to day situation. Re Dwight McNeil. "Have to see how it develops in in the next few days."#twitterclarets — Andy Jones (@adjones_journo) July 27, 2022

The way Kompany shapes his attack has been boosted by the fitness of Scott Twine, with the summer signing in contention to play.

Twine struck 20 goals and registered a further 13 assists last season in League One with MK Dons, form which prompted Burnley to make him one of their key summer arrivals.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Burnley facts?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False

The Verdict

With so much speculation surrounding Cornet and things intensifying around McNeil, it’s maybe not a bad thing that they won’t be playing on Friday.

Friday is a chance for Burnley to move into a new era in-front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Kompany will not want everything to be about the players that might not be with him at Turf Moor beyond August.

Of course, you can’t ignore the speculation, but Friday needs to be about matters on the pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know!