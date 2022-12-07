Update emerges on Burnley pair ahead of club’s showdown with QPR

Burnley could potentially be able to call upon the services of Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov for this weekend’s showdown with Queens Park Rangers, according to a report from the Burnley Express.

Twine and Churlinov are now both back in full training after sustaining injury issues earlier this season.

Churlinov has not featured for the Clarets since picking up an unspecified issue in September.

As for Twine, he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since participating in the club’s opening day victory over Huddersfield Town as a result of a hip injury.

In the absence of this duo, Burnley have turned to the likes of Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella for inspiration.

All three of these aforementioned players have played a role in the club’s superb start to the season.

Currently top of the Championship standings, Burnley will be determined to extend the gap between them and the chasing pack by securing positive results in their upcoming league fixtures.

Between now and the end of 2022, the Clarets are set to take on QPR, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Stoke City at this level.

Burnley will also be aiming to cause a shock in the League Cup by defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 21st.

The Verdict

With Burnley facing a busy schedule this month, Churlinov and Twine could both be handed several opportunities to showcase their talent by manager Vincent Kompany.

A stand-out performer for Milton Keynes Dons last season, Twine managed to produce 33 direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Whereas it may take him some time to get back up to speed, there is no reason why the 23-year-old cannot go on to excel in the Championship under the guidance of Kompany.

As for Churlinov, he will also be determined to help Burnley secure a host of victories during the remainder of the campaign after being limited to just three league appearances as a result of his injury issue.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Burnley’s season so far

1 of 23 What score did Burnley beat Huddersfield on opening day? 1-0 2-0