Update emerges on Burnley duo’s futures ahead of January transfer window

Experienced Burnley duo Kevin Long and Matt Lowton still don’t feature in Vincent Kompany’s plans at Turf Moor and could move on during the January transfer window, as per an update from Lancs Live.

This was first revealed by Alan Nixon back in mid-August, with the Clarets already having several options in this position following the summer window, with Kompany putting his stamp on the first-team squad following some key departures.

Central defender Long is currently behind the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally and Jordan Beyer in the pecking order, with Charlie Taylor also operating as a central defender on multiple occasions.

There looked to be an opportunity for the 32-year-old to be involved this season with James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins and Ben Mee all leaving in recent months, but summer signings have scuppered his chances.

Lowton, meanwhile, saw Phil Bardsley leave the Lancashire outfit on the expiration of his contract, but the presence of Connor Roberts and the presence of Vitinho has made him surplus to requirements on the right-hand side.

According to Lancs Live, both could potentially secure a move away from Kompany’s side in January, though it’s currently unclear whether they will depart with neither having the opportunity to put themselves in the shop window.

The Verdict:

Long doesn’t look set to get any first-team opportunities anytime soon and considering he’s only 32, he should definitely be looking to push for a move away from the Lancashire club during the winter window.

That could enable him to get regular game time elsewhere, keep in shape and potentially help to prolong his career, with the defender likely to be a real asset for most sides in the division if given a chance to shine.

With the likes of Egan-Riley and McNally at the club, they look to be long-term additions for the Clarets and with this, it seems futile for the defender to try and force his way back into contention.

Similar applies to Lowton with Connor Roberts likely to be with the club for a number of years if they can get back to the top flight and Vitinho is only 23, so there probably won’t be a chance for the ex-Aston Villa man to win a prominent first-team role again unless there’s an injury crisis.

Lowton can’t afford to sit around and rely on that – because he should have at least one or two more seasons left in the tank as a professional footballer.