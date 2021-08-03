Update emerges on Bristol City player’s proposed exit

Bristol City midfielder James Morton has returned to the Championship club now that his proposed move to MK Dons has broken down, as reported by Bristol Live.

The 22-year-old had been on trial with The Dons, but the report states that Russell Martin’s move to Swansea City disrupted the move enough to call the deal off.

Morton appeared as a trialist a couple of weeks back in MK Dons 7-1 thrashing of Coventry City, before playing 30 minutes against his current employers at The Robins’ High Performance Centre.

The young central midfielder then played another 20 minutes in a friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, before a deal was agreed for his permanent signature.

However, Martin’s departure from the Stadium MK stopped the deal from progressing and now it has been officially dropped.

According to Bristol Live, the Championship club are now for potential suitors for the 22-year-old, believing he is now of an age where he should have an opportunity of playing regular football.

The verdict

It is a very unfortunate position for Morton to be in. It was a deal that was waiting to happen, but then the chaotic couple of days that surrounded Martin’s departure and subsequent appointment at Swansea.

However, Morton is an exciting player who has proved over the last few weeks that he can cut it at a League One side who will have top-six aspirations for the upcoming campaign.

For Morton, it is now about remaining positive and taking that chance when it presents itself. It is a kick in the teeth, but ultimately, he is a young professional who will come back stronger.

