Update emerges on Bristol City duo ahead of QPR clash

Bristol City will be without two players as Queens Park Rangers travel to Ashton Gate this weekend as Championship action gets back underway.

That is according to BristolLive, who report that midfielder Matty James and defender Timm Klose will miss the clash.

As per their report, James has picked up a groin injury, although in reassuring news, it is not thought to be a serious one.

Elsewhere, Klose, is set to miss out on any potential action with a knee injury.

Losing midfielder Matty James ahead of the clash is certainly a blow for the Robins.

Having already picked up an injury that ruled him out of four league matches last month, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will hope this one will not see him out for so long.

When fit this campaign, James has been a regular starter for the side, appearing in seven games so far in all competitions.

Klose on the other hand has been absent from the Robins squad for their last few matches and having not started a league match this season, it could be argued his loss will be less felt by the side.

Kick-off versus QPR at Ashton Gate is scheduled for 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s a shame to see Matty James being ruled out with injury.

That’s the second he has picked up this season and given he’s now 31, you do hope that these little niggles don’t continue to hamper his season as it progresses.

It would be a real shame if so as he is a starter in this side when fit.

Nevertheless, Bristol City have had a really good start to the campaign under Nigel Pearson.

It’s been a tricky last few results given they have faced tough opposition, but to still be sitting just one point off the play-off places after those back to back defeats shows what a good position the club are currently in.

If they can get all three points at Ashton Gate tomorrow, it will likely see them move back into that top six, and I’m sure at the start of the season, not many at Ashton Gate would have refused that sort of start if offered it.