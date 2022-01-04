Update emerges on Bolton’s transfer interest in prolific striker

Bolton Wanderers will not be raiding their League One rivals Morecambe for striker Cole Stockton at the Shrimps’ current asking price, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Morecambe want around £500,000 for their star striker and that seems to be putting potential suitors – including the Trotters – off making a move.

The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg 58) first reported Bolton’s interest in the 27-year-old over a month ago, and Stockton has since continued his fine form.

Having scored 13 goals in League Two from 43 outings last season, Stockton has already surpassed that record in the league above with 15 goals from 22 appearances which has led to much speculation over his future at the Mazuma Stadium.

Stockton’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2023 so the Lancashire outfit are not at risk of losing him anytime soon and are under no pressure to cash in.

But with rumours persisting surrounding the potential departure of Eoin Doyle back to Ireland, Bolton may firm up their interest in the ex-Tranmere man closer to the end of the window.

The Verdict

Having already dipped into their pockets to sign Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley, Bolton might not have the funds to bring Stockton in.

Interest in Stockton is not surprising whatsoever as he’s having a career year and he provides a focal point at the top end of the pitch.

However he seems very settled at Morecambe right now but there’s always the chance that when a much bigger club comes calling it can be tempting to make that switch.

£500,000 fees aren’t often spent in League One but there’s more clubs at that level than ever who can spend that kind of money – unless the fee is lowered though it looks like Stockton is staying put.