Update emerges on Bolton Wanderers’ links with defender

Centre back Phil Jagielka will not be linking up with Bolton Wanderers this summer, a report from The Bolton News has revealed.

Jagielka is currently a free agent having left Sheffield United at the end of last season, following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

It was reported on Tuesday that Bolton had offered Jagielka the chance to train with the club as a favour to the former Sheffield United and Everton man, after journalist Alan Nixon had revealed that the Trotters are interested in the 38-year-old.

Now however, it appears as though Jagielka will not be joining up with Bolton for pre-season, or indeed beyond that.

According to this latest update, Bolton have had a change of heart over the situation, meaning that Jagielka is now unlikely to train with Ian Evatt’s side in the next few weeks.

What was the score the last time Bolton played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Bolton played Arsenal? 0-0 draw 1-0 defeat 1-0 win 2-2 draw

It is thought that the ex-England international is keen to continue his playing career, and Nixon did suggest that there are other clubs who hold an interest in Jagielka this summer.

The Verdict

This is an interesting stance for Bolton to take with regards to Jagielka.

Given the experience and ability that he possesses, Jagielka could have been a useful player to have around the club, even if just for training.

However, you wonder whether Evatt may prefer to work with the players he intends to use next season, and having already signed Will Aimson and George Johnston this summer, they are well stocked in the centre back position.

Even so, with those attributes that Jagielka possesses, you do feel that he could still be a useful asset for a club next season, so it may be no surprise if he does still end up playing somewhere in the next few months.