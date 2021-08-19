Update emerges on Blackburn’s pursuit of Southampton transfer agreement as finances become clearer

Blackburn Rovers remain keen on a deal to sign Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Tony Mowbray’s side have agreed a fee with Southampton over a deal for the 21-year-old, with Obafemi still to decide his future for the coming campaign.

The striker could have options elsewhere, with Football League World exclusively revealing that Fulham are interested in the Republic of Ireland international, while Bournemouth have also been linked.

That had led to some suggestions that Rovers were resigned to missing out on a deal for Obafemi, although it seems that may not be the case.

According to this latest update, Blackburn are not yet out of the race for Obafemi, despite a move for the striker not moving as quickly as they might have hoped.

It is also stated that the fee that Rovers have agreed with Southampton for the striker, is significantly less than the £6million that has been reported in some areas.

Obafemi’s salary is also understood to be affordable for Blackburn, who have so far made just one signing during the summer transfer window, with midfielder Leighton Clarkson joining on loan from Liverpool.

The Verdict

This is certainly one to keep an eye on in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Having lost a player who scored 29 goals across all competitions last season in Armstrong, it is essential that Blackburn bring in a new striker this summer if they are to be competitive in the Championship.

Obafemi is clearly one they are keen on to fill that role, and given that interest there is in the 21-year-old from elsewhere in the Championship, it could be something of a coup if they can get this one done.

With time running out in the transfer window as well, you feel Blackburn will want this done and secure sooner rather than later, which may yet mean they have to cut their losses here, and turn their attention to other potential options.