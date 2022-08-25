Update emerges on Blackburn Rovers transfer pursuit of Liverpool defender

Blackburn Rovers‘ pursuit of Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is now in doubt due to the club’s pursuit of Coventry City centre-back Dominic Hyam, the Lancashire Telegraph have reported.

Rovers are said to have made a £2.5 million offer for 26-year-old Hyam, who has played 88 times for the Sky Blues in the Championship, as the Van den Berg saga continues to rumble on.

The Lancashire outfit were all set to complete a deal for the Dutch youngster over a week ago, but injury issues at Anfield have forced Jurgen Klopp to keep Van den Berg around the senior setup for now.

And whilst Blackburn were willing to wait until late in the day to get him through the door, it seems that other transfer priorities now mean that a Van den Berg deal could be fading away.

It is not only the bid for Hyam that has thrown the Van den Berg move into doubt, as securing a new contract for starlet Ash Phillips, who made his first Championship appearance earlier this month, has also been prioritised.

If Rovers do get both the Hyam and Phillips deals over the line, then coupled by the near return of Scott Wharton from injury, they will look to potentially move on from Van den Berg.

The Verdict

It has seemed for a number of weeks that Van den Berg would be heading to Ewood Park once Liverpool’s injury issues cleared up, but this is a major curveball.

No-one really expected Hyam to be a target, but Blackburn would probably rather tie down a player on a permanent basis rather than having to borrow one from a Premier League club.

They could perhaps do both, but if Hyam is signed, then he will be competing with Daniel Ayala, Wharton and Phillips, and there wouldn’t be a guarantee of first-team football for Van den Berg because of that.

A deal could still happen, but there is now understandable doubt that it will get over the line.