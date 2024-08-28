Blackburn Rovers have agreed a fee with Rangers for the signing of Todd Cantwell.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who says that the fee the Championship club could pay for the attacking midfielder is "quite low".

Cantwell joined Rangers back in the 2023 January transfer window, when he signed from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

However, he is yet to feature for the club this season, after manager Philippe Clement revealed earlier this summer that the 26-year-old had submitted a transfer request.

Todd Cantwell senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 129 14 12 Fortuna Sittard 10 2 3 Bournemouth 12 0 0 Rangers 64 14 12 As of 28th August 2024

Now it seems as though Cantwell could be set to get his move, following this latest update.

Blackburn closing in on Todd Catwell addition

On Tuesday night, Nixon reported that Rovers had been set to meet with Cantwell this week, to negotiate a move to Ewood Park.

It had been suggested at the time that the deal could either see the club buy or loan the attacking midfielder, and it now seems as though the deal with be a permanent one.

As per this latest update, Blackburn have now agreed a fee with Rangers for the 26-year-old, that is said to be on the low side.

If confirmed, Cantwell could become Rovers' sixth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi, Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann have all already joined Blackburn permanently this summer.

Meanwhile, left-back Owen Beck was confirmed to be joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool on Tuesday night.

John Eustace's side have made an unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Championship season, taking seven points from their three league games so far.

That puts them third in the early Championship standings, as they look to avoid a repeat of last season's relegation battle.

However, they were beaten 2-1 by League One side Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Next up for Blackburn is a trip to Turf Moor to face bitter local rivals Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Todd Cantwell move could be a gamble for Rovers

It does feel as though there could be something of a risk attached to this move for the Ewood Park club.

Cantwell is undoubtedly an excellent player, certainly at this level, and he would bring some useful attacking depth to Eustace's side.

As a result, if he does discover his top form in Lancashire, there is no doubt he has the ability to be a major asset for Blackburn.

However, there may also be a concern about the way that things appear to have turned sour for him at Rangers.

If that was to happen again at Ewood Park, it could create uncertainty and an unwelcome distraction that no club would want to deal with.

It has also been suggested that Cantwell is currently on high wages, meaning even if this is a low fee, it could backfire on Rovers financially if it does not fully work out.

With all that in mind, Blackburn simply have to hope that they are indeed making the right call with this move, which could either be a big coup or disaster, depending on which Cantwell turns up.