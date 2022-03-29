Update emerges on Blackburn Rovers man’s potential international involvement

It is likely that Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz will start for Chile against Uruguay overnight on Tuesday, the Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe has revealed.

Brereton-Diaz has joined up with Chile for the March international break, despite not featuring in any of Blackburn’s last seven games due to an ankle injury.

The striker also missed Chile’s 4-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday, that has left his country’s hopes of qualifying for this year’s World Cup in serious doubt.

Chile must beat already qualified Uruguay this evening, and hope that Peru and Colombia do not beat Paraguay and Venezuela respectively, to secure a qualifying play-off spot against an Asian nation.

Now it seems that La Roja will at least be able to call upon Brereton-Diaz for that potentially crucial game.

According to this latest update, Brereton-Diaz trained as a number nine in a 4-3-3 system for Chile on Monday in the lead-up to the game, suggesting that the 22-year-old will be starting against Uruguay.

So far this season, Brereton-Diaz has scored 20 in 30 league games for Blackburn, who currently sit sixth in the Championship, with the striker proving crucial to their push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

It looks as though this will be a rather nervous evening for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

Given how they have struggled for goals in his absence, it would be a huge blow for the club if Brereton-Diaz suffers a setback or picks up an injury that leaves him facing another spell on the sidelines here.

However, if he does come through this game unscathed, it could be a boost for Rovers, given it could allow him to build up some match fitness and sharpness, after so long out of action.

As a result, it may be some time yet, before Blackburn are able to determine just how decisive Brereton-Diaz’s Chile call-up could be, in their own push for promotion from the Championship.