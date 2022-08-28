Update emerges on Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland transfer battle for Brighton defender

Brighton & Hove Albion are demanding a large loan fee for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke to depart this season, with Championship rivals Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers still keen to bring the Dutchman in, according to Alan Nixon.

The Seagulls want in excess of £500,000 to let the 22-year-old go for the season, and now following Alex Neil’s imminent departure to Stoke City from the Black Cats, it is Blackburn who have once again edged ahead in the transfer battle for Van Hecke’s services.

Van Hecke impressed on loan at Ewood Park last season, winning the club’s Player of the Year award for his performances, but it has seemed as though for the last week that instead he will head to the Stadium of Light this season.

Brighton were seemingly just waiting on Van Hecke to pen a new contract before loaning him out, but the managerial situation on Wearside has thrown a spanner in the works.

Blackburn are still trying their hardest to bring the defender back for a second stint, even though they have had an offer for Coventry City’s Dominic Hyam accepted and are also keen on one-time England international Steven Caulker.

The Verdict

It appeared that Van Hecke was all-set for Wearside once his new contract was signed and sealed, but the transfer tussle just keeps on changing hands.

For all intents and purposes, it looked as though Blackburn had given up on the European central defender, with three other centre-backs on their radar at the same time.

But you’d have to say that Van Hecke would be their top target if they can get him over the line, purely on the strength of his performances last season.

Van Hecke would have been a strong signing for Sunderland to bolster their back-line if they were able to get it over the line, but with the managerial uncertainty at the club, it’s no surprise that they’re looking more likely now to lose out unless they make a quick appointment.