Update emerges on Birmingham’s reported transfer swoop for Josh Maja

Birmingham City have allegedly made no bids for Nigeria international striker Josh Maja, despite initial reports suggesting that the 23-year-old was heading to the Midlands for a medical ahead of signing a long-term contract.

It was first reported by Fabrizio Romano that the Blues had agreed a deal for the ex-Sunderland man after agreeing a fee, with the claim that a five-year contract was set to be penned.

However, this has been disputed by French journalist Clement Carpentier, who believes that no bids have been tabled for the striker.

And instead, Maja could potentially sign a new contract with his club Bordeaux, who after suffering from financial troubles were relegated from the top tier of French football a few months ago.

Maja is believed to have agreed to extend his deal in recent days, however there could easily be a fresh twist to the saga in the next 24 hours, with the transfer window closing at 11pm on Thursday night.

The Verdict

This has created all sorts of confusion within the Birmingham fanbase, with two different reporters claiming different things.

If Birmingham are going to be ambitious though with the backing of Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson, then they will get both Maja and Tahith Chong through the door in the next 24 hours.

Maja does seem to be linked with Birmingham a lot, and a permanent move back to England could unlock the potential out of him, having not had the best time at Bordeaux over the last few years, and his loan stint at Stoke last season wasn’t too good either.

But Birmingham, who are in need of dynamic forwards, could do with a Maja-type in their side, so if John Eustace’s side really are in for him before the deadline then they should push for him.