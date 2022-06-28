Update emerges on Birmingham City’s transfer stance on 26-year-old amid Derby County interest

Championship outfit Birmingham City are not pursuing a move for Reading centre-back Terell Thomas despite being linked with the player, according to an update from Birmingham Live.

The 26-year-old is confirmed to be leaving the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the expiration of his contract in Berkshire, joining in the latter stages of March and only making two appearances during his time at the club.

These appearances came in the latter stages of the season, starting both games at right-back and though he performed respectably in both games, he failed to do enough to earn fresh terms.

With this, the ex-AFC Wimbledon man is set to become a free agent and it was thought Birmingham and Derby County were both weighing up a move for the defender in their respective quests to improve their defences.

Lee Bowyer’s side were even linked with a move for the centre-back in March – but a move failed to materialise as he joined the Royals following a successful trial.

According to Birmingham Live though, they weren’t interested in a move for him back then and still aren’t, potentially providing the Rams with an easier task in their possible quest to get this deal over the line.

The Verdict:

He may have been a good option for the West Midlands side but with just two second-tier appearances to his name during his career, some would argue that they should be looking at a player that has more experience at this level.

Thomas didn’t do himself any harm during his two appearances though and with the defender training with some top-quality players at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he could have become a better player since his arrival in Berkshire.

This is why a move for him would make sense, though Derby may benefit from him more considering he has much more experience in League One, with both Blues and the Rams needing more depth in this area.

This need for depth is one reason why the 26-year-old may have been a good signing for Birmingham – because he may have been happy to play a bit-part role in the second tier.

On a free transfer as well with Bowyer working within a tight budget, his arrival on a cheap agreement would have given the club the option to invest more in other additions in the coming months.