Transfer update emerges on Birmingham City’s chances of recruiting 24-cap international

Championship side Birmingham City will not be signing Diego Costa this summer because he would be too expensive, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico Mineiro back in January – and had been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Arsenal around that time.

However, a move to the Emirates Stadium failed to materialise and he remains out of contract to this day, with the Spanish forward potentially looking for a route back into football after finding himself out of the game for over six months now.

25 questions about Birmingham City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Which player opened the scoring in the 2011 Carling Cup Final? Obafemi Martins Lee Bowyer Nikola Zigic Seb Larsson

According to the Mirror back in May, prospective Birmingham owner Maxi Lopez had already drawn up a shortlist of targets to pursue and Costa appeared on that list as a potential addition, with the fact he’s a free agent potentially making this deal possible.

And his chances of moving to St Andrew’s looked to be boosted with Lopez and Paul Richardson closing in on a deal to purchase the second-tier side and the former thought to be eager to use his connections in South America when he takes control of the club.

However, the same outlet have now reported that Lopez and Richardson have ruled out a move for the Spain international who will be forced to look elsewhere for a new side, with the former duo acknowledging the fact he would be too expensive.

It was unclear, however, whether the 33-year-old would have been open to a move to the West Midlands if a contract offer had been put on the table.

The Verdict:

This is not exactly the surprise of the century – but it may be a minor blow to those that had been hoping to see the experienced forward rock up at St Andrew’s.

He may not be as sharp as he once was – but he could have been a real asset in the second tier and someone that would have helped John Eustace’s side to remain afloat in their current division, a real boost following months of off-field uncertainty this summer.

Ideally though, they need to be building for the long term to give them the chance of lasting success because if they don’t do that, they risk falling into the third tier after seeing the club fall below expectations in recent years.

It only feels like a matter of time before they fall through the trap door into League One unless there’s a real shake-up – and that looks set to come in the boardroom with fresh faces potentially set to come in and change the club’s strategy.

In their quest to get the fanbase onside though, they need to prioritise a long-term plan over additions like Costa that will please supporters in the short term but won’t be an asset for many years.