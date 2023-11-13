Highlights Birmingham City currently have no interest in signing Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee in the January transfer window.

Lee has been a key player for Wrexham, helping them to the National League title last season and second place in the current League Two standings.

That had led to recent reports suggesting that the 28-year-old was a target for the Blues ahead of the January transfer window.

It seems as though Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee may in fact not be set for a move to Birmingham City in the January transfer window.

That's after a report from Birmingham Live revealed that the Championship side do not currently have an interest in signing the 28-year-old.

What was said about Birmingham's interest in Elliot Lee?

Having joined Wrexham last summer, Lee played a key role in helping the Welsh side to the National League title, ending their 15-year exile from the Football League.

The midfielder has since continued to have a major influence on Phil Parkinson's side during the current campaign.

So far this season, the 28-year-old has scored ten goals and provided two assists in 17 league games.

Elliot Lee league record for Wrexham - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals 2023/24 League Two 17 10 2022/23 National League 45 12 As of 13th November 2023

That form has helped the Red Dragons to second place in the current League Two standings.

As a result of that impact, Lee looked as though he had been attracting significant interest from elsewhere, with recent reports from The Sun claiming that Birmingham had been interested in signing the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

Could Birmingham actually sign Elliot Lee in January?

Despite those reports, and Lee's recently form, it now seems as though any suggestion of Birmingham attempting to sign the Wrexham man when the market reopens at the turn of the year, are premature.

According to this latest update from Birmingham Live, the latest information is that the midfielder is not currently a player that the Blues are interested in, as they plan their moves for the January window.

As things stand, there are just over 18 months remaining on Lee's current contract with Wrexham, securing his future at The Racecourse Ground until the end of next season.

Where are Birmingham in the Championship?

Having initially made an encouraging start to the season, Birmingham have found themselves slipping down the table since the sacking of John Eustace and appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager.

Following their 3-1 defeat to Sunderland on Saturday, the Blues have now taken just one point from five games under the former Manchester United and England manager.

That has seen them drop to 18th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places, but still eight clear of the relegation zone.

Birmingham are set to return to action after the international break on Saturday 25th November, when they host the league's bottom club, Sheffield Wednesday, at St Andrew's.

Are Birmingham right not to be taking an interest in Elliot Lee?

This feels like an interesting stance for Birmingham to take over a potential move for Lee.

Admittedly, it would be a big step up for the midfielder to go from League Two to the Championship, which could have made this move a risk for the Blues.

However, Birmingham's form right now suggests they need a spark from somewhere, and the momentum Lee has built up means he could have provided that, especially considering he does have previous Championship experience under his belt.

Indeed, that means that even if Birmingham are not pursuing a deal here, it would be little surprise if other clubs looked to do so when the market reopens in January.