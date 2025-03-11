Burnley winger Luca Koleosho now reportedly looks unlikely to join German giants Bayern Munich this summer over other targets, despite previous claims of their interest in his signature and boss Vincent Kompany's admiration of his abilities.

Koleosho joined the Clarets on a four-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £2.6m, plus £860,000 in add-ons, from Espanyol in 2023, but only featured 15 times in the Premier League last season, registering one goal and one assist as a knee injury saw his debut campaign cut short in December.

He was the subject of serious interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in last summer's transfer window, as they had a reported bid of £20m knocked back by the Turf Moor outfit, who seemingly wanted double that fee for the 20-year-old. The likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been linked with the Italian youth international.

Kompany jumped ship from Burnley to Bayern ahead of this season, and so it came as little surprise to see the German titans linked with an interest in Koleosho last November. The USA-born attacker has struggled this season, however, and so any summer switch now looks in doubt.

Burnley have impressed in the Championship under Scott Parker this season, but Koleosho has not had the kind of impact that he would have desired in their promotion push, with just two goals in 27 appearances and 21 starts all term so far.

He has not played since late January due to a mixture of injuries and other players being picked ahead of him, and now Bayern's previous interest in his services looks to have unsurprisingly dissipated somewhat ahead of the summer.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who revealed that Die Roten were looking at the 20-year-old last November, has now claimed that their interest has cooled, and a transfer in the summer is now unlikely with the club focused on other potential winger additions.

He adds that ex-Clarets boss and current Bayern manager Kompany still considers Koleosho an exciting prospect, so a move could still well materialise at some point in the future if his form picks up.

Luca Koleosho is struggling at Burnley despite his high potential

Burnley picked out Koleosho as a relatively unknown 18-year-old from Espanyol just over 18 months ago, and while he is clearly well-liked across both English football and on the continent, he is yet to properly prove his talent in either the Premier League or the Championship as yet.

Luca Koleosho's Burnley statistics (2023-present) Appearances 42 Starts 34 Goals 3 Assists 1

The versatile winger impressed in his first few months in the top-flight under Kompany, but his debut campaign was derailed by a serious knee injury that required surgery, and he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

He was able to return to action in pre-season amid the aforementioned interest in his services, but the Clarets' demands put teams off a move and he remained at the club for their return to the second-tier, which has not gone to plan at all on a personal level.

Koleosho started relatively well under Parker, with a goal in a 5-0 drubbing of Cardiff City in their first home game of the season, then a winner at Elland Road in September to hand fellow promotion-hopefuls Leeds United a shock home defeat.

He has not contributed to a goal since though, and has seen the likes of Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony, Manuel Benson and Jeremy Sarmiento all jump ahead of him in the pecking order on the wings.

The 20-year-old's current injury status is actually unclear after he was on the bench for the win against Cardiff last week, but then missed out on the matchday squad last time out against Luton Town. It is fair to say that he faces an uphill battle to start another game this season as Burnley aim for automatic promotion.

With that said, it comes as little surprise that Bayern have moved on from chasing him as a possible signing. They are a huge club that can surely aim higher than him in the summer window, and their interest seems to be solely due to Kompany's admiration of his talent and potential.