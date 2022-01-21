Update emerges on availability of Fleetwood Town personnel

Fleetwood Town manager Stephen Crainey has provided an injury update to fans ahead of tomorrow’s game against Charlton Athletic.

In last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United, midfielder Harrison Biggins missed out completely whilst fellow midfielder Jay Matete did not start due to a knock but came on from the bench in the 85th minute.

Providing an update on the midfield pair, Crainey told The Gazette: “Harrison had a hamstring and has done a bit of training this week, so we’ll speak to the physio and see.

“Jay is in contention but we had a really good performance on Saturday and I have a big decision to make.”

The Fleetwood boss also issued an update on captain Jordan Rossiter who has been out since October. He said: “Jordan has been a bit stop-start but hopefully, in the next few weeks, he will be able to step it up.

“It’s one step at a time but we hope to have him back before too long.”

However, as the Cod Army look to take on the team four places above them and increase their distance from the relegation zone, their manager sounded positive about their options as he said: “We have a clean bill of health and we look forward to the next challenge at Charlton.”

The Verdict:

Fleetwood fans will be relieved to hear that both Biggins and Matete are not long term injuries and that one if not both of them may be available for tomorrow’s game. As their injury list is currently made up of midfielders, having them back in the side too will increase the options they have.

With wins in both their games so far this month including a victory over fourth place Rotherham last weekend, the team should be feeling more confident as they go into this game looking to pick up some valuable points.

As they sit only four points above the relegation zone at the moment, having a fit team is important for them during the rest of this season. If they can get some momentum to go on a good run and keep a fit squad whilst doing so, they will be hopeful of staying up this season.