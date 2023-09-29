Highlights Southampton centre back Armel Bella-Kotchap is likely to return to St Mary's at the end of this season.

The 21-year-old joined Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on loan in the summer after the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

However, that deal is not expected to be made permanent, with PSV set to pursue other targets instead.

That's according to a report from Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, via Sport Witness, who says that PSV Eindhoven are unlikely to make the 21-year-old's loan move permanent in the summer.

How have things gone for Bella-Kotchap at Southampton so far?

Bella-Kotchap joined Southampton in the 2022 summer transfer window, signing from German side VfL Bochum for a reported €10million fee.

The centre back went on to make 26 appearances in all competitions for the Saints last season, although he was unable to prevent them suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Following that drop into the second-tier, the 21-year-old was one of a number of places to leave St Mary's, over the course of this summer's transfer market.

Bella-Kotchap's move saw him head to the Netherlands, were he joined Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, on a season-long loan.

Now however, it seems unlikely that move will become a long-term switch for the centre back, as things stand.

What is the latest on Bella-Kotchap's future with PSV and Southampton?

Since making that move to the Netherlands on deadline day, the centre back has made two appearances in all competitions for PSV, who currently sit top of the Eredivisie, after winning all six league games this season.

Indeed, Bella-Kotchap has been praised for his early performances for the Dutch giants, although it seems that will not be enough to secure him a permanent move to the club.

According to this latest update, PSV do not have the option to buy the Southampton centre back included in the terms of his loan deal.

Indeed, the Dutch side are not expected to look to do that either, as it is thought that they will instead look to revisit their interest in Miles Robinson, after an unsuccessful move for the Atlanta United centre back this summer.

Robinson is apparently seen as a replacement for Bella-Kotchap, meaning there will be no need to sign the Saints man on a permanent deal.

As a result, it is anticipated that Bella-Kotchap will return to Southampton next summer, ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season.

There are currently three years remaining on the centre back's contract with the Championship club, securing his future at St Mary's until the end of the 2025/26 season.

It could be argued that a return to Southampton for Bella-Kotchap next summer, may not be the worst move for the Saints.

The centre back was already a useful option for the club, and his experiences playing in the Eredivisie and Champions League with PSV could improve him even further.

As a result, he could go on to be a very good player for Southampton, from the start of next season.

However, the fact he moved on this summer, suggests it may be hard for the Saints to keep him while they are a Championship club.

With that in mind, if they do not improve on their recent form that has seen them slip to 15th in the second-tier standings, then there is an argument Bella-Kotchap could be on the move again next summer, even if it is not to agree a longer term deal with PSV Eindhoven.