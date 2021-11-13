Update emerges on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s future amid potential Fulham exit

Serie A outfit Napoli have already decided they will activate the permanent option in Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s contract to seal his departure from Fulham, according to Il Mattino (via Sport Witness and Area Napoli).

The same report also states that Anguissa, who has been the subject of various rave reviews since his arrival in Naples, is happy with his new life in Italy and so are his wife and children, making a permanent move all but certain with all parties wishing for this deal to be concluded.

He requested to leave parent club Fulham before the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign after making clear his wish to play in one of Europe’s top leagues, following the Cottagers’ relegation back to the second tier of English football.

Initially paying a reported £22.3m for his services back in 2018, Marco Silva’s men are seemingly willing to make a loss on the Cameroon international after his wish to move away from the English capital, with a €15m permanent option in their loan agreement with Napoli that was struck in the latter stages of August.

Since then, Premier League side Crystal Palace have reportedly entered the race for the 25-year-old, with Fulham reportedly placing a £20m valuation above his head despite his contract running out in 2023.

However, Football League World understands the midfielder is happy with his life in Italy and isn’t keen on a return to the English top flight, potentially ruling Palace out of the race.

This latest report has revealed similar, with his permanent exit looking more and more likely after establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Verdict:

From Fulham’s point of view, they will want to generate as much money as possible from his likely sale, having already heard his request to leave the club and potentially burning his bridges in the English capital because of that.

However, selling to a potential Premier League rival wouldn’t be the best idea and this is why a move to Napoli would be preferable for the Cottagers, even if they make less money from this deal than they would have done if they tried to offload him to Crystal Palace.

Promotion is looking more and more likely after extending the gap between them and West Bromwich Albion in third place – and will almost be guaranteed if star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic can maintain his current form after scoring 20 goals in 17 league games so far this term.

In the end, the decision is likely to be taken out of their hands with the Italian side seemingly set to trigger the necessary clause to make this deal permanent and after replacing him already with Nathaniel Chalobah, officials at Craven Cottage will probably be relieved to see this deal tied up when the moment comes.

There can be no doubts over his ability – but commitment to the cause at Fulham is needed above everything else and Anguissa doesn’t seem to be keen on a return to his parent club – so severing ties permanently will be beneficial for the Championship side.