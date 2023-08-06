Highlights Sunderland could allow Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch to leave the club this summer, potentially becoming surplus and sold before the transfer window closes.

Both players were key contributors to the club's success last season, but Sunderland may opt to reduce the squad's age and wage bill by selling them.

While Pritchard's creativity and Gooch's leadership qualities make them valuable, the club's recent midfield signings may influence the decision to sell Pritchard, while Gooch's future may depend on Mowbray's preference for younger options at right-back.

Sunderland could allow Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch to leave the club this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats reportedly "face big calls" over the future of Pritchard and Gooch and the pair could "become surplus and sold" before the end of the transfer window.

Pritchard arrived at the Stadium of Light in July 2021 and after helping the club to promotion from League One in the 2021-22 season, he played a key role last term, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 43 appearances in all competitions as Tony Mowbray's side reached the Championship play-offs.

Gooch came through the Sunderland academy and has established himself in the first-team in recent years.

Like Pritchard, the 27-year-old was a regular for the Black Cats last season, scoring one goal and registering three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions and he captained the team on a number of occasions.

Gooch has one year remaining on his contract and he has been linked with a move away from Wearside this summer, with Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City all said to be interested.

Sunderland's summer transfer business

It has been an incredibly busy summer for Sunderland, with a number of incomings and outgoings at the club.

The Black Cats have brought in Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo, Jenson Seelt, Bradley Dack, Eliezer Mayenda and Nathan Bishop, while Bailey Wright, Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku, Isaac Lihadji, Alex Bass and Joe Anderson are among those who have departed.

There could be some shock exits before the closure of the transfer window, with last season's Player of the Year Danny Batth set to be allowed to leave.

Defender Batth will be left out of the squad for Sunderland's opening game at home to Ipswich Town on Sunday and he will be given permission to speak to Blackburn Rovers about a potential move to Ewood Park.

The 32-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions last season and impressed with his performances, but talks have broken down over a new contract and he may not be the only key player moving on over the next month, with Pritchard and Gooch both facing uncertain futures.

Mowbray is reportedly "under pressure to lower the age of his squad and the wage bill", which could see the club decide to cash in on the pair.

Should Sunderland sell Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch this summer?

It would be a huge surprise to see Sunderland allow Pritchard and Gooch to depart.

The duo were integral to the Black Cats' success last season and both would have plenty to offer in the upcoming campaign as Mowbray looks to mount another promotion push.

Pritchard is one of Sunderland's main creative threats, but at 30, the club could opt to sell him as they aim to reduce the age of the squad, while the arrivals of Bellingham and Dack have strengthened Mowbray's midfield options.

Gooch was a consistent performer for the Black Cats last season and the fact he was handed the captain's armband last season underlines the leadership qualities he brings to the dressing room, so they should certainly keep hold of him, but it remains to be seen whether Mowbray will prefer younger options such as Niall Huggins and Trai Hume at right-back this campaign.