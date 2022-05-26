Update emerges on Aiden McGeady’s future after Sunderland exit amid links to Hibernian

With Aiden McGeady’s Sunderland contract expiring at the end of June, the 36-year-old will be leaving the Stadium of Light and has been linked with a move to Hibernian to link up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson, according to journalist Graham Falk.

However, a report from The Scotsman has claimed that any deal is unlikely to be imminent with the move still up in the air.

Hibernian are still aiming to get all of their summer business done early, but with the transfer window not opening until 10th June in Scotland, the club have some time to consider their potential moves and look at moving players who could be moved on in order to free up squad space and wages to make more signings.

That’s not to say a move to Scotland for the winger won’t be happen however, but any move will not be imminent with the Scottish Premiership side trying to tie down other targets first.

For Lee Johnson, it is about managing his budget whilst also addressing weaknesses in the squad to ensure his side go into next season in a better position.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Asamoah Gyan Shanghai SIPG Al Ain Legon Cities NorthEast United

Aiden McGeady has struggled to have an impact this season due to a long term injury and although the 36-year-old was available for the play-offs, he failed to make an appearance throughout.

Therefore, despite doing well when he has played this season, it’s no surprise that he is leaving the Black Cats as they enter their new era in the Championship.

As it stands, there is no confirmation of whether the move will or won’t happen this season but what we do know is that it’s unlikely to be that’s announced soon.

The Verdict:

With McGeady’s departure from Sunderland, this seems like a sensible move.

After being frozen out of the Sunderland squad under Phil Parkinson’s reign as manager, Lee Johnson brought the 36-year-old back into the squad showing he clearly values the player.

This season, the winger has been unlucky with injury that has caused him to miss a lot of the year but the fact he has still been able to score three goals in 14 league appearances this season shows that he still has to talent to play at a good level and his game is still there.

Although he is an older player these days, McGeady isn’t ready for his football career to be over with a desire to keep on playing and considering Johnson knows what he’s getting with the player and he will be able to contribute to the team, it seems like a good choice.

Whilst it may not be the first signing Hibernian make sure to get over the line, it doesn’t mean a move is off. Although, the Scottish side will want to ensure they don’t leave it too long to act because they don’t want to lose out on the player’s services.