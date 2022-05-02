Update emerges on 34-year-old’s Charlton Athletic future

Jason Pearce will not be offered a new contract at Charlton Athletic, as a player, with his current deal expiring this summer, as was confirmed by BBC London’s Louis Mendez last night.

The 34-year-old received a one-year extension last summer, taking on some coaching responsibilities in a different squad role at the club.

Pearce has performed admirably in 20 league starts this term, and certainly looks like he has more to give on the pitch, but the Addicks are looking elsewhere in rebuilding their defensive contingent heading towards the 2022/23 season, giving Pearce a huge dilemma.

Jason Pearce has confirmed this evening to @charltonlive that he has been told he won't be offered a playing contract at #cafc for next season — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) May 1, 2022

The former Leeds United man appears to have a coaching role open for him at The Valley, if he decides to hang up his boots and retire from his playing career this summer.

An opportunity that will likely not be available, should Pearce carry on playing somewhere else for another season or to, before then deciding to prioritise his coaching career.

Pearce would likely have to drop to League Two to seek regular playing time, but a continuation of his current squad role seemed plausible on the assumption that the Addicks will not suffer the same defensive injury problems, to which brought about Pearce 20 League One starts, next season.

The Verdict

It is a very difficult decision for Pearce to make when he feels like he has more to give on the pitch.

Having made 175 appearances in six seasons at The Valley, it would be a surprise for Pearce to move away to pursue a final season or two below third tier level.

It is clearly a disappointment to him, that the club are not prepared to offer him a deal as a player, but it does feel more likely that he retires and takes on a coaching role, than him dropping down the EFL with the knowledge that his best days are behind him.

In Sam Lavelle and Deji Elerewe, there are two up and coming centre backs that could develop further in 2022/23 for having Pearce in the backroom team.