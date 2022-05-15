Update emerges on 27-year-old’s transfer stance as AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and West Brom circle

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell is likely to speak to all clubs interested in his signature before making a decision on his future, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 27-year-old is confirmed to be leaving Ewood Park on the expiration of his contract this summer after expressing his desire to talk to other clubs in January, though a move failed to materialise for the midfielder during the winter period.

Despite recording three goals and 10 assists in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign, he was unable to halt the Lancashire side’s slide as they fell out of the play-off zone, a real disappointment considering they spent a sizeable chunk of the season in the top six.

A move to the Premier League could be on the cards regardless of Blackburn’s late-season decline though with AFC Bournemouth still reported to be in the race for his signature after seeing multiple January bids rejected.

They will be plying their trade in the top tier next term and one of Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United might be too with the duo clashing in the play-offs – and it has been revealed by The Telegraph’s John Percy that the former will offer the midfielder a contract regardless of which division they are in next season.

West Bromwich Albion are perhaps the outsiders to win his signature due to the fact they will definitely be competing in the second tier next season following an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign.

In a potential boost for them though, Rothwell is likely to sound out all of the clubs that are interested in recruiting him before choosing his next destination.

The Verdict:

These are four good options for Rothwell if they all make offers, though it remains to be seen which option would be the best for the 27-year-old to pursue.

Considering his age, arguably coming into the peak of his career, he may want to take the step up to the top tier sooner rather than later but starting must also be a priority and it’s hard to tell whether he would start at the highest level or not.

Bournemouth have got a decent number of options in the middle of the park, though Todd Cantwell doesn’t look as though he will be joining the south-coast side on a permanent basis so that could open up a place for the Blackburn man.

At Forest, James Garner’s departure this summer will give Rothwell the chance to step into the starting lineup, potentially ahead of Jack Colback if the ex-Newcastle midfielder returns from a more unorthodox wing-back position.

And in terms of the Blades, Conor Hourihane may not sign permanently so there could be opportunities at all three clubs for the midfielder. His main challenge will be forcing his way into the starting lineup and keeping his place there.

Similar applies if he arrived at The Hawthorns despite the fact they are remaining in the second tier.