Update emerges on 27-year-old’s situation at Championship club amid Cardiff City interest

Josh Laurent had a good season with Reading this year and stood out as one of the more impressive players in a poor season for the Royals.

The midfielder was a mainstay in the side as he made 41 appearances scoring two goals and providing four assists in that time.

Therefore, with his contract at Reading expiring this summer, it comes as no surprise that there has been interest in him from other clubs.

Cardiff City have been credited with an interest in the player as per a report from Wales Online.

Reading have offered the 27-year-old a new contract at the club although he is yet to put pen to paper on it and it looks as though he may be ready to explore his other options.

Nevertheless, Berkshire Live have reported that the Royals remain in ongoing talks with the midfielder as they aim to keep him as their player for next season.

The player’s future looks unknown currently with Cardiff seemingly not having made any official move themselves and Reading having until the end of the month to sort a deal with the player.

However, considering the midfielder still hasn’t signed a deal with the Royals or committed his future to the club, it could be argued that it is increasingly unlikely that he will be staying put this summer.

The Verdict:

The fact Reading remain in talks with the player may be an indication of just how much they want to keep the 27-year-old for next season.

Furthermore, if they were to lose one of their stand out players on a free transfer this summer that would be an even bigger blow for the Royals who already find themselves in a poor position at the moment.

That being said, it looks unlikely that Laurent is going to stay at the club. After a poor season last year, the player will no doubt be looking for a new opportunity to showcase his talents and if Cardiff do make a move for the player, you can’t imagine him turning his nose up at that.