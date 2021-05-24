Update emerges on 12-goal forward’s future with EFL club amid links to Celtic, Watford and Nottingham Forest

Peterborough United reportedly haven’t entered talks with Siriki Dembele over a new contract with the club according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Dembele has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for Darren Ferguson’s side this term, as they clinched promotion back into the Championship.

The forward chipped in with 12 goals and 12 assists from his 45 appearances in all competitions this season, and will be hoping he can play his part for Posh as they look to adjust to life back in the second-tier of English football.

Dembele’s impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed over the last year though, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and newly-promoted Watford being just some of the teams rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign the 24-year-old.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have also both been credited with interest in signing Dembele in the past, although it’s unclear as to whether they’ll submit bids for his services anytime soon.

But a move to any interested club is yet to materialise, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll reignite their interest in signing Dembele this summer.

The Peterborough Telegraph claim that Posh haven’t held talks with Dembele over his future at the club, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2022.

It’ll be interesting to see how Darren Ferguson’s side approach it, as you would imagine that they won’t be wanting to lose Dembele on a free transfer next summer.

The Verdict:

It’s a tricky dilemma that Peterborough United are faced with.

Dembele has really impressed me over the years with Posh, and I’m not surprised to see him playing his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign this term.

He strikes me as a player that could go from strength to strength if he’s given regular game time, and you can understand why the likes of Watford and Nottingham Forest are keen on a deal to land his signature.

Peterborough won’t be wanting to lose him for free next summer, and if no new talks are to occur in the near future, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see him depart ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, especially if a sizeable offer was to come in for his services.