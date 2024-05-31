Highlights A decision is yet to be taken on Liam Cooper's Leeds United future.

However, he is more likely to leave than stay.

Keeping Cooper for another year could benefit Leeds due to his leadership qualities and experience, even if he doesn't start regularly.

A decision is yet to be made on Liam Cooper's future but he is more likely to leave Leeds United than stay, according to Leeds Live.

The centre-back situation at Elland Road will need to be addressed this summer, with plenty of movement potentially set to happen both in and out of the West Yorkshire club in this department.

Robin Koch has already sealed a move to Frankfurt, but there are questions regarding the futures of Diego Llorente and Max Wober, who were on loan at other clubs during the 2023/24 campaign but could return to Leeds this summer.

Following their failure to secure promotion though, it remains to be seen whether either of them are willing to stay at Elland Road in the coming months.

The chances of Joe Rodon staying at Leeds may also be slim following their play-off final defeat, with their former loanee believed to be on Southampton's shortlist.

Related Leeds United are making the right Daniel Farke call after big 49ers statement: View Farke came under fire following Leeds' play-off final, but the 49ers have made the right call to stand by him.

Ethan Ampadu could also attract interest following an impressive season, but Charlie Cresswell may be more likely to leave out of the two, with the latter failing to win much game time last term.

Cooper is another player who didn't start regularly last term, with the likes of Pascal Struijk, Rodon and Ampadu all starting ahead of him regularly.

Although Ampadu can also play in midfield, he has often operated as a centre-back and slotted in there in Struijk's absence.

A replacement for Rodon will be required, but it remains to be seen whether an existing first-teamer steps up in his place or whether a new signing will arrive.

Latest on Liam Cooper's Leeds United future

The Daily Mail believes Leeds may need to have a firesale this summer and that may also mean that they don't spend a huge amount in the transfer market.

Retaining Cooper could be a good idea because of this, but his contract expires this summer and his future remains unclear at this point.

Leeds Live have reported that a decision is yet to be taken by either side on his future, but at this point, it's more likely that he will leave than stay.

Leeds United could benefit from keeping Liam Cooper for another year

Cooper didn't play that much during the 2023/24 season and that's a shame for him, because he would have wanted to be a key figure in guiding Leeds back to the top tier.

He will be gutted that the Whites haven't sealed an immediate top-flight return, but Sunday's loss could help him to extend his stay at Elland Road.

Liam Cooper's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United Competition Appearances Championship 15 Championship Play-Offs 1 EFL Cup 0 FA Cup 3

They are more likely to need him in the Championship considering they will have a more limited budget.

With the experience that he has, it would be a good idea for the Whites to keep him for one more year, even if he isn't going to start regularly.

Having him as a squad option could be useful for both depth and what he brings in the dressing room, with the centre-back a clear leader.

It may be expensive to replace him too, so his journey at Elland Road shouldn't end just yet.