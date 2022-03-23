Update emerges involving West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and England

Ahead of the international break this weekend, there are plenty of Championship players heading off to play for their respective countries.

One face from West Brom that was given a call-up is Sam Johnstone, who has recently forced his way into the Engand national team reckoning and might even have got onto the field against Switzerland or the Ivory Coast.

However, a report from The Telegraph has suggested he won’t be playing any part whatsoever due to an injury.

With the shot-stopper unable to feature in training for England, it means he likely won’t be able to play in either game and could also mean he drops out of the team entirely, as there is no point in him being there if he cannot potentially take part.

He’s played in 33 Championship games for the Baggies so far this season in the league and after a fall out with previous boss Valerien Ismael, he has been reinstalled as the club’s number one in goal under Steve Bruce.

He’s still ranked in the top 84 percentile within the men’s ‘big five’ leagues for save percentage but his form has dipped since his return.

However, he remains a valuable option for England and his club in goal but is unlikely to play a part during this next international break now.

Instead, Gareth Southgate appears to be ready to turn to Fraser Forster as his number three goalkeeper and will now likely keep Jordan Pickford as the main option in goal for these next two friendly games.

The Verdict

Sam Johnstone has had an up and down season really and once this campaign comes to an end, he could have the chance to rejuvenate his career elsewhere judging by the amount of rumoured interest in his services.

The goalkeeper started the season in exactly the kind of form you would have expected, pulling off some excellent saves and keeping the Baggies in some games as one of their most important players. However, as the side’s form dipped, so too did Johnstone’s goalkeeping ability.

After his argument with Ismael and his isolation from the team, he has not managed to reach the same heights under Steve Bruce. Going on an international break with England and featuring for his country could have given him the chance to clear his head and prove he is still excellent in goal.

However, that opportunity now appears to be gone and he will spend the next two weeks recovering and then hopefully getting back to the same kind of form he had before the turn of the year with West Brom.