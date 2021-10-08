Update emerges involving West Brom star’s England involvement

There’s good news for West Brom shot-stopper Sam Johnstone today, with The Athletic claiming that the goalkeeper will be in line to start for England.

England will take on Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday and although the former Manchester United man has been more of a backup for his country so far, he is set to make a start against the side this weekend.

Johnstone has impressed for the Baggies since his move there and has established himself as their undisputed number one in goal.

In fact, at 28-years-old, he has already appeared in over 140 games at the Hawthorns, showing just how invaluable he has been for the side.

Even with the side demoted to the Championship, he has continued to shine and stand-out. With four clean sheets and a saved penalty to his name so far this season, there is an argument to be made that he is one of the main reasons West Brom are doing so well in the second tier.

Now, he is set to be rewarded for his showings with another appearance for his country. He has just two caps to date but will be hoping to accumulate a lot more soon – and Johnstone will likely get his next against Andorra.

Jordan Pickford is often preferred as the number one choice for England, with the player impressing for Everton in the Premier League and he has remained a reliable face throughout his country’s last two tournaments. However, with the player set to be benched for at least the Andorra game, it means that Johnstone will be thrown into the goal for the game – and he’ll be excited to finally have another opportunity for the nation.

The Verdict

Sam Johnstone has been a solid goalkeeper at both EFL and Premier League level for a good few seasons now. Even before his time with West Brom, when he was a regular for Aston Villa and Preston, he was viewed as a reliable face in-between the sticks.

It’s no wonder he has managed to break into the England squad and he is very deserving of another appearance for the country. If he can take his chance and put in an impressive showing, then there is no reason why he couldn’t go on to even become the regular first-team shot-stopper in the future.