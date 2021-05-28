Update emerges involving Watford and Ashley Young amid transfer talks

Watford have continued talks with Inter Milan’s Ashley Young this week over the prospect of him returning to Vicarage Road as he edges nearer towards deciding over future, per Watford Observer.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the potential for Young to return to Watford this summer following their promotion back to the Premier League. It is being reported by the Watford Observer that some work is still needed to be done before a return for the 35-year-old can be made official and that he does still have offers from elsewhere as well.

However, the report adds that both Watford and the player are enthusiastic about the potential for a deal to be concluded and for him to potentially make a return to the Hornets. Talks have been ongoing between the two parties, but despite Italian reports that a deal was now 90% close to being completed, it is believed that things are not at that much of an advanced stage.

Young is thought to be closer to reaching a decision over his potential future now with that looking likely to be away from Inter Milan. He has helped the Italian giants reclaim the league title during his successful spell with the club and managed to score one goal and provide four assists in 26 games this term.

The verdict

It does seem like there is a strong chance from this update that Young might be returning to Watford, and that he could appear for them next term for the first time since the 2006/07 campaign. It would surely be a popular addition to the squad at Vicarage Road given that he enjoyed a strong period of form for them in their first team after breaking through their academy.

Young would provide a lot of experience, but it would not be a signing being made just for nostalgic purposes. He is still a player with plenty to offer the Hornets on the field and has shown that in being a part of a title-winning side in Italy this season. With that in mind, he should be able to enhance the options that Xisco Munoz has to call upon next term.

The 35-year-old needs to get the right choice for his next club because it might be his last major move in his career. Returning to the place where it all began for him is something that surely must be appealing and it is difficult to see what other options he could have that would be better than that.