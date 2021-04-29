Update emerges involving Swansea City and Freddie Woodman with his future uncertain

Swansea City are interested in making a permanent move for Newcastle United keeper Freddie Woodman should they earn promotion, while they would also be keen for another loan agreement.

Woodman has spent the last two seasons on loan with Swansea now and he has once again played a pivotal role in helping Steve Cooper’s side cement themselves in the play-off places. The keeper has managed to record an impressive tally of 20 clean sheets in his 43 Championship appearances this term, and he has also conceded under a goal per game.

Chronicle Live have reported that Newcastle see him as the long-term successor to their number one goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and that they are keen to keep hold of him as a result. The keeper is still under contract at St James’ Park until the summer of 2023, so the Magpies would be in a strong position to keep hold of him in the forthcoming window.

However, Chronicle Live also report that Swansea could test Newcastle’s resolve with a permanent offer for the keeper should they go on to earn promotion. While the report adds that Cooper’s side would also be keen on striking another loan agreement for Woodman, if they were not able to get him on a permanent basis.

The verdict

Woodman has been an excellent performer for Swansea over the last two campaigns now during his loan spells. He is continuing to improve and develop his game and has become one of the Championship’s most outstanding keepers this season. Undoubtedly, his loans to the Swans have been excellent for his development.

Newcastle are in a tough situation regarding his future, with the Magpies rightly keen to keep hold of such a talented keeper. However, Dubravka is their number one and is likely to remain that way next term. So, they face the challenge of trying to keep Woodman settled despite him potentially having to bide his time for a chance to be their main option in goal.

Another loan move to Swansea might be a wise option, but that would depend on them keeping hold of Karl Darlow as their backup option. The Swans could even try and force the Magpies to sell him if they come in with a good offer in the summer if they go up. Getting him permanently seems unlikely but it would be a brilliant signing if they were able to make it happen.