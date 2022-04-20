Update emerges involving Sam Johnstone and Tottenham Hotspur

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has told his close friends that he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Football Insider.

The one-time England international’s contract at the Baggies will expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, and he’s no longer being considered for selection, with Steve Bruce only selecting from stopper’s that are in the club’s plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

There has been an expectation for a while that even if Albion did get back to the Premier League immediately that Johnstone would still move on, but the fact that their promotion aspirations are now all-but over makes his departure a certainty.

Several top flight clubs in England are believed to be interested in the 29-year-old, including West Ham, Newcastle, Southampton and even his former employers Manchester United.

But it is Spurs who appear to be the front-runners for his services, with Antonio Conte’s side ‘optimistic‘ that they’ll win the chase for his signature.

And they will be boosted by the emerging news that he has told his inner circle that he’s keen on a switch to the capital – even though he would be expected to be the second-choice to Hugo Lloris initially.

The Verdict

West Brom fans have seemingly seen the last of Johnstone in a Baggies shirt, which is a shame for them as he is a fine goalkeeper.

But a player of his ability belongs in the Premier League, so he can’t be chastised for taking his opportunity at the end of his contract.

Johnstone could easily go to a club where he would be the first-choice straight away, but it looks like he’s going to bide his time at Tottenham until Lloris is no longer deemed a starter.

That’s if Spurs can put a good contract on the table – it’s not signed and sealed just yet but Johnstone wanting a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is as clear an indication as any that Conte’s side will be the one he ends up at next season.