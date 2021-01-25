Update emerges involving QPR player currently at Charlton Athletic

Queens Park Rangers are set to recall Paul Smyth from the player’s loan spell at Charlton Athletic, with the South London Press reporting that the player is likely to return to his parent club this week.

Smyth has been used sparingly by Lee Bowyer this term, making just 14 appearances for the Addicks so far, with only eight of which being starts as he has struggled to nail down a regular spot at the Valley.

Given that the South London club recently strengthened their existing squad with the loan addition of Jayden Stockley from Preston North End, it appears that the aforementioned Northern Irishman is now surplus to requirements after being left out of the matchday squad to face Swindon Town last Saturday.

Having only scored one goal since arriving at the club, Smyth is sure to be keen to put such a bad spell behind him as he returns to the R’s in the near future.

7 of these 18 facts about Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Lee Bowyer was born in 1977 True False

The player currently has just six months to run on his current contract with the West London outfit.

The Verdict

Charlton won’t be at all fazed by this development as they would be saying goodbye to a player who they no longer have a real use for after bringing in Stockley.

Smyth’s performances in a red shirt have lacked consistency and the 23-year-old really needs to find a position on the field that he can play in long-term after being used in various roles this season.

Bowyer will have been prepared and informed prior to this departure taking place and for that reason I have no doubt he will not be missed by the Addicks.

The signing of Stockley should go a long way towards providing the club with the goals and creativity that Smyth has failed to give them during his spell at the Valley.