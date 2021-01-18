Update emerges involving Nottingham Forest, Norwich and Swansea City transfer target

Nottingham Forest have potentially been dealt a blow in their pursuit of bringing Jorge Grant back to the City Ground this season, with Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton providing a positive update about contract talks with his star man.

The versatile attacking midfielder has thrived for the Imps over the past few seasons following his permanent move to the club back in 2019 from the Reds and has racked up an impressive 11 goals and five assists during the current campaign to date.

Naturally this has attracted interest in the player’s services from several Championship clubs including Forest, Reading, Brentford, Swansea and Norwich City.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live this week about the club’s contract talks with Grant, Appleton confirmed that things are going well:

“They are. Hopefully by the end of the month – I think that’s a key marker for us – it’ll be a positive outcome.

“If it’s not, it’s not. I completely respect all parties. It’s been very amicable so far.

“Jorge’s performances have still been outstanding. From his point of view there have been no distractions.”

The 26-year-old previously played for Forest between 2014 and 2019, taking in various loan spells along the way before departing permanently two years ago.

The Verdict

It appears unlikely that Grant will be returning to the City Ground anytime soon, with the player seemingly set to stay at Sincil Bank following Appleton’s comments.

Add to this the fact that the club are seemingly closing in on a deal for Filip Krovinovic from West Brom, a move for Grant now seems to have been taken off the table completely.

The player has played his best football to date with Lincoln and for that reason he should focus on continuing his good form until the end of the current season before thinking about a move.

Forest have other targets on their mind it seems, so for that reason I don’t think we’ll see Grant swapping the red of Lincoln for the red of Nottingham anytime soon.