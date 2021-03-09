Update emerges involving Julian Borner and Sheffield Wednesday after recent events

Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off against Reading last weekend, the club’s official website has today confirmed.

The German centre back received his marching orders just prior to the half hour mark in the contest after committing a last-man challenge on George Puscas when the striker was clean through on goal.

A severe and rash challenge, the decision by Borner to take down his opponent left the referee with no choice but to brandish a red card and as a result the 30-year-old will miss Sunday’s home game against the league leaders, Norwich City.

Borner will however be back available for selection against Huddersfield Town on the 17th March as the Owls host the Terriers at Hillsborough.

The former Arminia Bielefeld player has appeared in 19 games across all competitions for Wednesday this term and will be a big miss this weekend.

The Verdict

Borner will undoubtedly be a big miss for the Owls who are still searching for their first win under Darren Moore since the manager arrived from Doncaster Rovers.

Things are looking bleaker by the week for the Championship side and if I’m being honest I really fear for them this term.

They need to pick up results fast otherwise they will be playing League One football next term, a fact which is just refusing to go away.

You have to hand it to them, they’ve done so well to get into this position after the points deduction but I do feel that they will unfortunately fall short.