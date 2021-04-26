Update emerges involving Erik Alonso and Derby County amid current struggles

Erik Alonso’s potential takeover of Derby County is said to not include a get-out clause if the Rams get relegated from the Championship this season, with The Athletic making the revelation this morning.

The 29-year-old is expected to complete his takeover of the Midlands club in the not too distant future, with Mel Morris preparing to sanction his own departure from Pride Park after months of speculation.

Alonso is said to have sent proof of funds to the Football League and is now eagerly awaiting the green light from the powers that be in order to complete the move.

The Rams are currently sitting just four points above the relegation zone after suffering five league defeats in a row and are still at great risk of dropping into League One, with 22nd place Rotherham United having two games in hand on County at the time of writing.

However it has been suggested that Alonso would not be fazed if the club dropped a league, even though this would see it’s value plummet.

The prospective new owner wants to expand Derby’s scouting network and return to the Premier League in the long term, showcasing his desire to create a lasting dynasty in the Midlands.

The Verdict

This will come as a boost to everyone associated with Derby as it means their fresh start hasn’t been thrown into doubt despite their poor on field performances in recent weeks.

Alonso’s expected arrival should bring vast and much needed change at various levels of the club and there is a growing feeling that the slate needs to be wiped clean after a quite frankly disastrous campaign.

Wayne Rooney’s future is sure to be up in the air no matter which division they find themselves in after a rocky start to his coaching career and sorting this issue is sure to be first on the new owner’s list of priorities.

For now though, the focus simply has to be on survival in order to prevent an unthinkable relegation to the third tier for a club who were tipped for promotion just a few seasons ago.