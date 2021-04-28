Update emerges involving Daniel Iversen and Preston North End

On-loan Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen would be keen on returning to the club next season, a report from Lancs Live has revealed.

Iversen joined the Lilywhites on loan from Leicester back in the January transfer window to provide cover for the Lancashire club’s injured number one, Declan Rudd.

The 23-year-old has since gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions for North End, impressing with some crucial and spectacular saves during his time at the club.

Now it seems as though Iversen would be keen on a return to Deepdale next season, with this latest update claiming that the Dane has been as happy as he ever has while playing football during his time at Preston.

It is also thought that North End have expressed an interest in seeing what can be done with regards to Iversen this summer, although the club are apparently aware of the issues there is to consider around the deal.

Rudd is set to be fit again next season, which could prove problematic with Iversen wanting to play regular football, while North End will also have to appoint a permanent manager to replace Alex Neil this summer, something which could yet impact the club’s stance on this issue.

As well as that, it has been reported that a number of other clubs have made enquiries about a possible move for Iversen next season, meaning there is still much to be decided here.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out for Iversen over the summer transfer window.

On the basis of performances alone, you can certainly understand why Preston might be interested in bringing the goalkeeper back to Deepdale for next season.

However, the challenge that would present to them in terms of keeping two first-choice quality – in Iversen and Rudd – means that that could make life difficult for whoever is in charge at Deepdale at the time.

As a result, this could be a challenging situation for North End to negotiate, although you can be sure there will be interest in Iversen from somewhere given the quality of his performances in recent months.