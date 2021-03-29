Update emerges involving Coventry City, Liam Kelly and Matty Godden

Coventry City could well be boosted for their big game against Queens Park Rangers next Friday, with it being revealed by Mark Robins to the Coventry Observer that Liam Kelly and Matty Godden could well be in contention to play some part in the match.

Both players have spent time out on the sidelines recently, however it appears that both could soon return to action, with Kelly having trained on Monday and Godden having notched a goal for the club’s under-23 side against Wigan Athletic recently.

The duo have seen their respective seasons become littered with setbacks and as a result have both played less than 20 leagues each up to this point.

Speaking recently about the two players, Robins offered a positive update on their fitness:

“Liam trained on Monday, it’s an interesting period because you want to get people fit and training, but when you push them there’s always that chance of them breaking down so it’s trying to find that balance.

“Matty is closer [after making a goalscoring impact against Wigan Athletic for the under-23s].

“The timing isn’t 100 percent there but his finish was a really good one, he can find himself in space and his movement is very good.”

The return of two of their key players will come at a good time for the Sky Blues, with Fankaty Dabo and Ben Sheaf having been ruled out through injury as the club embarks on their end of season run in.

The Verdict

This will come as a welcome boost for Robins who has just lost two of his key players to injury in the shape of Dabo and Sheaf, with Godden and Kelly bringing some ,much needed experience to the side at this crucial stage of the season.

The Sky Blues may be four points clear of the drop zone but they are nowhere near safe just yet and there is a lot of work left to be done if they are to solidify their status as a Championship side once more.

Games against the likes of Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are sure to go a long way towards determining whether they stay up or not, with Robins and his squad still facing up to the prospect of facing some of the league’s promotion contenders before the season is out.

If they can get Godden firing on all cylinders over the coming weeks, they could be halfway there.